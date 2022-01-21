Detectives close in on 'mystery' shooter at Aberglasslyn

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

NEARLY a year after a mystery man appeared from behind a wall during a brawl outside a house at Aberglasslyn and shot 34-year-old victim Scott Papworth in the stomach, detectives are closing in on the gunman. Strike Force Pedvin investigators on Friday released CCTV images of a man wanted for questioning over the shooting in Golden Whistler Avenue at Aberglasslyn about 10.45pm on March 9 last year. The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 175cm to 180cm tall, of medium build, with short dark cropped hair and distinctive tattoos on his neck, left arm, left leg and right hand. He was wearing a black t-shirt with printed logo on the front, green shorts, joggers and sunglasses. Australian Community Media reported on the shooting earlier this week after two men, Jak Farmer and Dane Simms, who detectives allege were involved in the alleged assault on Mr Papworth, made failed bids for bail in Newcastle Local Court. Police allege that Mr Farmer, 26, and Mr Simms, 34, were bashing Mr Papworth in the driveway of his home when another man "popped up" from behind a wall and shot Mr Papworth in the stomach, the bullet shattering in his abdomen and nearly claiming his life. Mr Farmer and Mr Simms have been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company, damaging property by fire and causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Both men applied for bail in Newcastle Local Court last week, their legal representatives taking aim at what they said was a weak prosecution case based on a joint criminal enterprise to shoot Mr Papworth that could not be established. "On the evening of the alleged incident, police say Mr Simms was picked up by a third unknown male and he and Mr Farmer were driven to the house," defence barrister Tom Hughes, for Mr Simms, told Magistrate Michael Antrum. "There was the alleged incident with Mr Papworth; that allegation of assault does not involve any allegation of a firearm. "A third man then appears from behind a wall and produces a firearm and discharges it and injures Mr Papworth. "As part of that there is a complete absence of evidence to suggest Mr Simms was aware that there was a weapon located in the vehicle, let alone that it would be produced and discharged. "That case would rely on a very weak circumstantial inference at best. "There is no evidence to suggest there was any meeting of the minds, no telephone downloads, no witness statements, nothing to connect Mr Simms with any knowledge of this weapon. "On the Crown case the first time he becomes aware of the weapon is upon its production at the scene which is followed by it being fired by the unknown male." Three men were seen fleeing the scene in a white Mitsubishi Magna which was later found on fire in Railway Parade at Telarah. Mr Papworth was treated at the scene by paramedics before being flown to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition. He spent several days in a coma undergoing emergency surgery to repair organs damaged by the shattered bullet. Mr Simms and Mr Farmer were arrested in April and May and have remained behind bars. The mystery of who shot Mr Papworth has endured for the better part of a year, but detectives hope the CCTV images will lead to another arrest. Anyone who may recognise the man in CCTV, or who may have additional information which could assist strike force detectives, is urged to contact Raymond Terrace police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

