When Crissy Rowcliff delved into the world of bees and honey two years ago she never imagined she would start selling honeycomb. Fast forward to now and her sweet honeycomb - fresh from her permaculture farm Carinya Downs at Lochinvar - has even graced the menu at a Hunter Valley wine country wedding. It starred atop Camembert cheese on a grazing plate last weekend. And that's not all. She has also had an order all the way from Port Macquarie. "It was used at the wedding with Camembert cheese so the honey drizzled over the cheese and you get that sweet flavour," Ms Rowcliff said. "There's nothing specifically that comes through in the flavour, we have a permaculture farm here so there are a lot of different trees throughout the year that are flowering - there is always something flowering so the bees are getting a mix of things. "It's quite common now for people to use fresh honeycomb on their grazing plates. "It's also available at the Tourist Information Centre at Pokolbin, and the order for Port Macquarie is for stock in local stores up there. "It's very exciting, it's nice to see it going out and being enjoyed. I'm very grateful to be able to get my product out there and I'm getting really good feedback about the quality and the taste, which is always very pleasing." While there is clear demand for her honeycomb she is certain there will be some left to sell at the Slow Food Earth Market Maitland when it returns to The Levee next month on February 3. She will also have a lot of honey to sell. She has already produced 80 kilograms of honeycomb this season. "I've actually had some hives that I've harvested it twice - I think it has been a very good season so that's why I've got 40-odd kilograms from one hive so far this season," she said. Ms Rowcliff has six hives producing honeycomb. She recently split some of them, with a view to ramp up future production. The honeycomb can take 4 weeks to 3 months to make, depending on the season, except in winter, when production falls off. In December she harvested honeycomb that the bees had started in September, but since then the bees have been much more active. "It's been about 3 weeks since I harvested and it's pretty much ready to go again," she said. "There will be more to take before winter and then i'll leave what they have there to maintain the hive health and make sure they have enough food as they slow down over winter."

