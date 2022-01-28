Mai-Wel: A community success story 60 years on

recommended, mai-wel, ndis, disability, 60 years, maitland, cessnock, newcastle

WELL before the introduction of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), Mai-Wel stood as an organisation dedicated to making a difference in the lives of people living with disability. A great deal has changed since its early days, including funding structures, but the commitment of Mai-Wel to its participants and its strong links to the community have not. Mai-Wel is now one the largest disability service providers in the Lower Hunter region, providing services and programs to more than 1300 people with disability. Find out more. Read the entire magazine online here. From its early years, Mai-Wel and its supportive community has found new ways to work with people with disability to ensure that they are living the lives they want, from pursuing employment, finding rewarding hobbies, joining with the community and enjoying their independence. From their purpose-built facilities such as The Hill to their employment and supported living programs, Mai-Wel has continued to change and grow alongside its community, including the introduction of its sensory rooms. With a growing range of services available, Mai-Wel is always looking for new opportunities, from hosting creative arts activities in Newcastle's public spaces and community facilities to celebrating the opening of its new facilities in Cessnock. While its model has undergone significant changes over the past 10 years, since reaching its half-century milestone, one thing has remained constant for Mai-Wel - the community and its support remain at the heart of everything it does. The community's ongoing support, for the organisation as a whole, for its fundraising and its programs, ensures that Mai-Wel looks forward to another very successful decade. READ MORE

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sjYjKUUzspCd6ASAxbhM4U/a48107c6-794c-48c2-84fa-4eb375c912f5.png/r0_21_1467_850_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg