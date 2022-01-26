sport, local-sport,

Maitland athletes shone on their home track at the NSW Country Championships on the weekend collecting a swag of medals and making numerous finals. Maitland athletes finished with 13 gold, eight silver and eight bronze medals over the track and field program at the Maitland Regional Athletics Centre from Friday through to Sunday. RELATED NEWS: Maitland's Mitchell Lightfoot wins NSW Country title in personal best time Port Stephens competitors won 10 gold, seven silver and four bronze. It was a golden meeting for Cessnock two's competitors Ben James, 21, who picked up gold in the open men's high jump and open pole vault and Ella Hokin, 14, who won gold in the under-15 hammer throw, discus and shot put. James also claimed silver in the long jump behind Maitland's Liam Fairweather, 20, who jumped 7.57m to claim gold. Drew Dodgson, 18, who normally competes for Cessnock, won gold in the under-20 discus and shot put and claimed the silver in javelin. Maitland's youngest golden girl was Audrey Jaunalksnis, 8, who won the under-8 girls 100m and 200m. At the other end of the age spectrum, competing in the women's 40-49 bracket Kimberley Fletcher, 43, won the 1500m and took silver in the 800m. Maitland's other multiple gold medal winner, 10-year-old Harlan Stewart won two gold taking out the under-11 boys 100m and 200m sprint double. In the jumping events, Jessica Barrett, from Maitland, won gold in the open women's pole vault and Brittany Carroll, 22, won the long jump with a leap of 6.2 metes to finish ahead of Raymond Terraces' Lily Cains. In one of the most memorable finishes of the meeting, 15-year-old Maitland distance runner Coen Morgan won gold in the under-16 3000m by 0.82 seconds from Tyler Dogan of Byron Bay. Raymond Terrace runner Ebony Newton, 17, had an outstanding meeting claiming gold in the under-18 100m hurdle and 100m and 200m sprint double. Another Terrace sprinter Alex Murphy 18, won the men's under-20 sprint double. Raymond Terrace thrower Morgan Clifford, 46, won gold in the 40-49 men's javelin and open shot put, finished second in the open discus and 40-49 hammer throw and third in the open shot put. Cody Hancock won gold in the under-18 men's 100m and discus and finished second in long jump. His Raymond Terrace teammates Dixie Conlon, 14, won the under-15 girls triple jump and long jump, while 13-year-old Zane Edwards won gold in the under-14 boys 90m hurdles and silver in the 200m TRACK Women/Girls 100m U18, Ebony Newtown, 17, Raymond Terrace, 12.58 100m U9, Audrey Jaunalksnis, 8, Maitland,16.24 100 m Hurdles Open, Ebony Newton, 17 Raymond Terrace, 14.75 200 m U18, Ebony Newton, 17 Raymond Terrace 25.17 200m U9, Audrey Jaunalksnis, 8, Maitland, 33.55 1500m 40-49, 1 Kimberley Fletcher, 43, Maitland, 5:42.25 Men/Boys 100m U20, Alex Murphy,18, Maitland, 11.46 100m U18, Cody Hancock, 17, Raymond Terrace, 11.37 100m U11, Harlan Stewart,10, Maitland, 13.97 110 m U20, Mitchell Lightfoot, 19 Maitland, 13.52 90m Hurdles U14, Zane Edwards,13 Raymond Terrace, 16.58 200 m U11, Harlan Stewart, 10, Maitland, 28.99 3000m U16, Coen Morgan,15, Maitland, 9:38.12 FIELD Women/Girls Pole Vault Open, Jessica Barrett, Maitland, 2.76m Triple Jump U15, Dixie Conlon, 14 Raymond Terrace, 10.24m Long Jump Open, Brittany Carroll, 22, Maitland, 6.20m Discus U15, Ella Hokin, 14, Cessnock, 24.31m Shot Put U15, Ella Hokin, 14, Cessnock, 8.44m Hammer Throw U15, Ella Hokin, 14, Cessnock,19.42m Men/Boys Pole Vault Open, Ben James, 21, Cessnock, 3.80m High Jump Open, Ben James, 21, Cessnock, 1.90m Long Jump Open, Liam Fairweather, 20, Maitland, 7.57m Shot Put U20, Drew Dodgson, 18, Maitland, 12.26m Discus U20, Drew Dodgson, 18, Maitland, 47.43m Discus U18, Cody Hancock, 17 Raymond Terrace, 46.67m Javelin 40-49, Morgan Clifford, 46, Raymond Terrace 33.46m Hammer Throw Open, Morgan Clifford, 46, Raymond Terrace, 23.91m TRACK Women/Girls 100m U16, Amarni Ward, 15, Maitland, 13.15 200m U16, Amarni Ward, 15, Maitland, 26.75 90m Hurdles U16, Pyper Jacobs, 15, Maitland, 16.68 800m U10, Harlow Garrett, 10, Maitland, 2:50.15 800m U15, Ashlyn Wall, 14, Raymond Terrace, 2:28.62 800m 40-49, Kimberley Fletcher, 43, Maitland, 2:23.40 Men/Boys 100m U17, Michael Mccarthy, 16, Maitland, 11.68 100m U14, Zane Edwards, 13, Raymond Terrace, 13.27 200m U14, Zane Edwards, 13, Raymond Terrace, 27.35 200m U20m, Alex Murphy, 18, Maitland, 22.82 FIELD Women/Girls Long Jump Open, Lily Cains, 22, Raymond Terrace, 5.05m Men/Boys Long Jump U18, Cody Hancock, 17, Raymond Terrace, 6.37m Javelin Throw U20, Drew Dodgson, 18, Maitland, 41.61m Discus Open, Morgan Clifford, 46, Raymond Terrace, 23.26m Shot Put 40-49, Morgan Clifford, 46, Raymond Terrace, 10.47m Hammer Throw 40-49, Morgan Clifford, 46, Raymond Terrace, 23.84m TRACK Women/Girls 200m Hurdles U16, Pyper Jacobs, 15, Maitland, 34.44 400m U17, Ella Gogarty, 16, Maitland, 1:03.94 1500m U15, Ashlyn Wall, 14, Raymond Terrace, 5:15.51 Men/Boys 100m 40-49, Matthew Newton, 48, Raymond Terrace, 12.58 200m U18, Cody Hancock, 17, Raymond Terrace, 23.32 110m Hurdles U18, Harrison Lawler, 17, Maitland, 17.06 400m U14, Jasper Cain, 13, Maitland, 52.92 1500m U16, Coen Morgan, 15, Maitland, 4:29.56 FIELD Women/Girls Triple Jump U16, Amarni Ward, 15, Maitland, 9.02m Men/Boys Long Jump Open, Ben James, 21 Cessnock, 6.66m Long Jump U18, Trae Fairweather, 17, Maitland, 6.32m Shot Put Open, Morgan Clifford, 46, Raymond Terrace, 10.32m

