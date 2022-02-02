Golden era Maitland Pickers forward Max Callaghan dies aged 89

community, babies-weddings-obituaries,

Max Callaghan a member of the perhaps the Maitland Pumpkin Pickers' greatest team the undefeated 1956 premiers has died aged 89. Known to his mates as Cobber, Callaghan was an all-round sportsman, but it was a forward for the Pickers that he won everlasting fame in the rugby league mad Maitland of the 1950s. The club said Callaghan was a member of the 1956 and 58 grand final wins against Cessnock and 1957 premiership victory over Kurri Kurri. His teammates included Australian representative Don "Bandy" Adams, fullback Kevin Geelan, fellow forwards Gordon Harley and Richie Van Haren as well as captain coach NSW prop Fred Brown. Pickers legend Brian Burke who grew up a couple of doors down from Callaghan remembers him as a talented at whatever sport he chose. Callaghan met his wife Reay as children at St Ethel's Public School and they were married at the Congregational Church (now the Maitland Repertory Theatre). The couple had three children Wayne, Vicki and Tony (dec). Callaghan is survived by Reay, Wayne and Vicki and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His funeral service will be held on Friday, February 4, at noon, at St Paul's Catholic Church, Young Street, Rutherford.

