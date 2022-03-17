The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Business

Awards celebrate accomplishments of top Hunter businesses

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
March 17 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The accomplishments of the Hunter's leading businesses were recognised last Friday night when the Hunter Region Business Excellence Awards returned after a two-year absence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.