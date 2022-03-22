The Maitland Mercury
Editors Pick List

Seven fresh exhibitions on display at MRAG autumn season launch

By Chloe Coleman
Updated March 22 2022 - 5:04am, first published 5:00am
NEW SEASON LAUNCH: Director Gerry Bobsien said bringing culturally significant work to Maitland is imporant for the city. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers.

Maitland is being treated to seven fresh exhibitions at the Maitland Regional Art Gallery for the autumn season, featuring work by significant artists and local students and a launch event open to the public on Friday, March 25.

