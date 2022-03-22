Seven fresh exhibitions on display at MRAG autumn season launch

Maitland is being treated to seven fresh exhibitions at the Maitland Regional Art Gallery for the autumn season, featuring work by significant artists and local students and a launch event open to the public on Friday, March 25.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2017. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
