The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Dash to The Junkyard for 'Flood Fundraiser' relief concert

CC
By Chloe Coleman
March 23 2022 - 5:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FLOOD FUNDRAISER: The line-up features Andy Abra, Brianna, Leece & Young, Whistle Dixie, Johnston City, Magpie Diaries, Piper Butcher and The Lairs (pictured). Picture: Simone De Peak.

Dashville is presenting a flood relief fundraiser on Sunday, March 27 at The Junkyard with all proceeds going to on-the-ground community group Resilient Lismore.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CC

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2017. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.