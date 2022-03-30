The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Surfest 2022: Jackson Baker kicks off men's rounds of City of Newcastle Pro at Merewether

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
Updated March 30 2022 - 4:06am, first published 4:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackson Baker on one of his first waves of the morning.

Newcastle's Jackson Baker has won the first heat of the morning at the City of Newcastle Pro at Merewether, after the first round of the AAP Consulting Women's Pro was finished in a rising swell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.