Newcastle's Jackson Baker has won the first heat of the morning at the City of Newcastle Pro at Merewether, after the first round of the AAP Consulting Women's Pro was finished in a rising swell.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
