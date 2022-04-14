The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Lorn artist Amanda O'Bryan's first solo exhibition launches at the end of April

CC
By Chloe Coleman
Updated April 14 2022 - 6:56am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DEBUT EXHIBITION: Amanda O'Bryan's first art exhibition, AQUEOUS - made of water, will launch at The Owens Collective, Islington at the end of April. Picture: Supplied.

Set-backs and upsets are nothing new for Lorn-based artist Amanda O'Bryan, who's debut solo exhibition is finally going ahead after COVID delays.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CC

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2017. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.