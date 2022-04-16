The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Coach says Goannas a work in progress after 20-6 Coalfield derby win

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated April 16 2022 - 1:44am, first published 1:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cessnock captain-coach Harry Siejka said the Goannas remained a "work in progress" but Thursday night's derby win over Coalfields rivals Kurri Kurri was still "pleasing".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.