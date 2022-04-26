The Maitland Mercury
Home/Entertainment/Books

City of Maitland Pipes and Drums launch new 75 year book by Lawrence Henderson

CC
By Chloe Coleman
Updated April 26 2022 - 6:32am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MARKING A MILESTONE: Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson, Maitland Pipes and Drums secretary Greg Queenan, Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison, former mayor Peter Blackmore OAM, president of Maitland Regional Museum Dr Janece McDonald and author Lawrence Henderson at the book launch. Picture: Supplied by Jenny Aitchison MP.

If it was an event in Maitland in the past 75 years, there's a good chance the City of Maitland Pipes and Drums played it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CC

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2017. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

More from Books
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.