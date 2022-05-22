Maitland men's teams completed a clean sweep of senior sporting comps on Saturday, with the Pickers, Blacks, Magpies and Mustangs all recording significant wins.
However, it was not so good for the women's teams with the Magpies and Mustangs both lowering their colours, while the Pickers defeated Kotara 30-0 in A-grade Ladies League Tag
The Maitland Saints men's and women's games were washed out and the Maitland Rams are in action today.
The Pickers kept their winning run intact with a comfortable 38-10 win against South Newcastle in front of a big crowd at the Maitland Sportsground on Saturday.
Led by a double to man-of-the-match Gary Anderson, Pickers coach Matt Lantry said it was the side's best performance in attack so far this season.
Matt Soper-Lawler had a fine game at fullback also scoring a double and wing James Bradley celebrated his return from injury with two tries as well.
Soper-Lawler is expected to play at fullback while regular fullback Daniel Langbridge is sidelined with injury until at least round 17.
Brock Lamb crossed for a try and kicked five of seven conversions to be among Maitland's best with skipper Alex Langbridge.
"I thought it was best performance in attack so far this year. There were some really good tries and the control of the ball in the conditions was excellent," Lantry said.
"We're now eight from eight, but the next two weeks with games against Macquarie and then Central will be big tests."
Maitland Magpies coach Mick Bolch was extremely proud of his side's 4-2 win against Newcastle Olympic which lifted the Magpies to second on the ladder with 17 points, two points behind Charlestown Azzurri with a game in hand.
Led by a hat-trick to Braedyn Crowley, who was involved in all four goals with co-captain Jimmy Thompson, the Magpies took full advantage of their chances.
"It was a short turn around in pretty tough conditions after we beat Lambton 6-0 on Wednesday night in the Australia Cup," Bolch said.
"They were pretty leg sore and fatigued but they got the job done, even though Olympic probably had the better of the game.
"We were able to take full advantage of our chances with Braedyn and Jimmy's combination up front just getting better and better all the time."
The Magpies women looked tired in their 5-2 loss to Newcastle on Saturday.
Sophie Jones opened the scoring for the Magpies with a well-taken header from a corner in the 20th minute, but Newcastle struck back twice to take a 2-1 lead into the break.
Fourteen-year-old Peyton Hamilton-Vosilla levelled the scores just five minutes after the break pouncing on a mistake by the keeper and slotting the ball in from close range to score her first goal in first grade.
However, the Magpies were unable to match an enthusiastic Newcastle who exploited their pace to add three second-half goals for a well-deserved win.
Newcastle took home the trophy in the inaugural Mayors' Intercity Cup on goal difference. The trophy was presented to Newcastle Olympic skippers Laura Hall and Rhys Cooper.
Olympic won the NPLW reserves 8-1 while Maitland won the NPLM reserves 3-2.
The Maitland Blacks produced their best all-round performance under coach Luke Cunningham to defeat Hamilton 27-22 in their Hunter Rugby round five clash which was transferred to Marcellin Park.
Cunningham said it was a victory which would give every player a new sense of confidence in their ability as a team to compete and overcome the best in the competition.
He said every player made a contribution with Sam Callow and Harry Chapman leading the forwards and Pat Batey producing his best performance yet at fullback.
"It's certainly the best performance by the team in my time as coach," he said.
"I think it will be really important win for the boys going forward. There was a real sense of achievement and belief among the boys after the game."
The Maitland Mustangs ended a five-game losing streak with a 71-64 win against fifth-placed Sutherland Sharks.
James Hunter returned a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds to be the Mustangs best.
Sharif Watson also secured a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Daniel Millburn scored 16 and scoring 16, Sharif Watson 13 and Billy Parsons 10.
The Mustangs women were beaten 82-55 by Sutherland. Hannah Griffin scored 17 points, Rachel Williams scored 14 points and added six rebounds, six assists and fives steals in an excellent performance.
Karlee Grayson scored 10 points and made five rebounds, Mila Wawszkowicz had eight rebounds, and Hannah Fox seven.
