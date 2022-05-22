The Maitland Mercury
News/Featured News

Maitland Pickers, Blacks, Magpies and Mustangs men's teams all winners on weekend

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated May 22 2022 - 5:39am, first published 5:00am
Matt Soper-Lawler scores the first of a double in Maitland's 38-10 win against South Newcastle. Picture: Smart Artist

Maitland men's teams completed a clean sweep of senior sporting comps on Saturday, with the Pickers, Blacks, Magpies and Mustangs all recording significant wins.

