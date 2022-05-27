The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Star Struck ready for 30-year show

PB
By Paige Busher
Updated May 27 2022 - 11:39pm, first published 11:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Huge task: 120 high school students practise their Star Struck routine at Newcastle Basketball Stadium. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers
Ready: Students have been rehearsing since April. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Preparations are well underway for the biggest school production in the Hunter region.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Paige Busher

Cadet Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.