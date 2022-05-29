"The next day I was driving on the Hunter Expressway and got a flat tyre just to add some more pressure, and I thought, 'How have I done this to my family? I have a big life insurance policy, I could just walk in front of a truck and solve everything right now.' I have since discussed this with one of my mentors and he said, 'Mate, if you haven't been through that start- up journey you don't get a jersey in the big game'. Thankfully that thought was only for a minute, and look where we are now.