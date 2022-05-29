The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Business

Kurri Kurri start-up Grub Lab set to launch in the United States as it chases $100m valuation target

Penelope Green
By Penelope Green
May 29 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mick Carr developed the app, which brings kids' menus to life, to help keep his sons occupied while dining out. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

MICK Carr is a serial entrepreneur, the optimistically self-titled "chief energy officer" of one of his two most recent companies, the fun guy whose startup Grub Lab was recently valued at around $15.9 million and is poised to launch in the United States.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penelope Green

Penelope Green

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Business, news and feature reporter.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.