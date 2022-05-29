UPDATE: Injured East Maitland rugby league player has feeling back in limbs

UPDATE: East Maitland footballer Joe Andrews has feeling back in all his limbs a day after being airlifted to Sydney's North Shore Hospital with suspected spinal injuries.
East Maitland coach Adam Gardner said Andrews had regained full feeling in all his limbs this morning and had stood up with assistance.
Gardner said father of two Andrews and his partner Steph told him that the scans showed he had completely torn the main ligament that attaches to his spinal cord in his neck.
"The best thing is Joe has regained full movement and feeling in his entire body however the cause of his symptoms yesterday was due to the ligaments that attach to his spinal cord had been torn causing spinal shock therefor explaining the loss of movements," Gardner said.
"Joe's in great spirits and wants to thank everyone for their help yesterday and as a group we would also like to thanks everyone involved and we are just thankful, although it's not good still things could have be much worse."
UPDATE: There is encouraging news for injured East Maitland footballer Joe Andrews, with reports a CT scan has cleared him of any damage to his spinal cord.
East Maitland coach Adam Gardner said he spoke to father of two Andrews and his partner Steph overnight and they confirmed he had some movement back in each of his arms and that he was in good spirits and remained positive.
"I can confirm after speaking with Joe and his partner Steph that Joe has received the results from his CT scan and it has come back with no damage to his spinal cord, Which is fantastic news," Gardner posted on Facebook.
"He has some movement back in each of his arms.
"His bottom half isn't still the greatest but will know more by the morning and the doctors are hoping it's just some slight nerve damage.
"Scans have also confirmed that he has torn ligaments in his neck and will be required to wear a neck brace for the next six weeks plus.
"Joe's still in good spirits and remains positive.
"We all have our thoughts and prayers with Him, His lovely partner Steph and their two beautiful girls."
An East Maitland Griffins rugby league player has been airlifted to Sydney's North Shore Hospital's with suspected spinal injuries after he was injured in a tackle in the local derby between East Maitland and West Maitland at Coronation Oval on Sunday.
Play was abandoned after wing Joseph Andrews was caught awkwardly in the tackle about two minutes before half-time as Wests were leading 26-0.
Ground officials and club medical staff rushed to his aid and stabilised him as an ambulance quickly arrived at the scene. After an examination by paramedics, it was decided to call for a helicopter and fly him directly to Sydney.
East Maitland coach Adam Gardner said everyone was in shock as there was nothing untoward or malicious in the tackle.
"Unfortunately, it was just one of those incidents. We are all just hoping for the best," Gardner said.
Gardner said he would be in contact with Andrews and his family as soon as possible and update Easts and Wests fans on his condition and progress.
