Bulldogs get to party at home as Kurri Kurri beats Wyong in a thriller

It may have taken to round nine, but the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs and their loyal fans got to celebrate their first home win of the season on Saturday with a 12-10 victory against Wyong Roos.
Between postponed and transferred games and then a huge community effort of volunteers doing remedial drainage works to allow play on The Graveyard, the Bulldogs had only been able to host top two teams Maitland and Macquarie for losses on May 7 and 15.
The win breathed life back into the Bulldogs season lifting them to eighth on the ladder, still six points outside the top five but significantly with two games in hand and upcoming matches against the bottom two teams to boost their momentum.
Kurri are away to ninth-placed Lakes United this Saturday and host bottom team Western Suburbs in round 12.
"We're not throwing in the towel for this year, we've still got six home games," Bulldogs coach Aaron Watts said.
"We've got Lakes at Lakes next week. They'll be tough for us, every game is tough as you see with a lot of upsets yesterday.
"If you don't turn up in the right frame of mind you can get your pants pulled down."
Watts said it was great for the team and the whole community to be rewarded with a win at home on Saturday.
"We have been under the pump a little bit, but it's good that we are sticking together and got a bit of reward for effort on Saturday," he said.
"Everyone really stood up. Mitch Cullen was back and led us from the front. Ethan Fowler was really good at fullback, Nick Harvey our front-rower had his best game for the club."
Lock Billy Gilbert continued his tremendous season with another fine game.
"Billy is probably our best player every week, so you probably expect that, but he was outstanding again," Watts said. "He is playing for us for a lot less money than he can get elsewhere, but the town love him, the people love him and everyone wants to play with him."
The Bulldogs have struggled to field the same halves combination from week to week and it has been further exasperated with their ground largely unavailable for training to allow them to work on combinations outside the game.
"Even after the win on Saturday it started to rain so we will only be able to use part of the ground for training if we can at all," Watts said.
We've been lucky we are sponsored by the iGym out at Kurri, so we got there Tuesday nights and we try and get down to the back end of the ground after gym but last week we couldn't.
"On Thursday we trained on a 50 metre area on the ground, it was the only place we can train.
"Hopefully future works can solve it, but the only solution at the moment is for it to just stop raining."
