Bulldogs get to party at home as Kurri Kurri beats Wyong in a thriller

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated May 30 2022 - 7:10am, first published 7:07am
Reward: The Bulldogs players and staff celebrate in front of the Old Boys Shed after winning their first home game of the season. Picture: Supplied.

It may have taken to round nine, but the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs and their loyal fans got to celebrate their first home win of the season on Saturday with a 12-10 victory against Wyong Roos.

