Bayswater, Liddell power stations workers must be a priority in AGL's corporate shakeup and new energy transition strategy

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated May 30 2022 - 7:14am, first published 7:13am
Hunter workers in the cross hairs of AGL meltdown

AGL employees and their communities must be among the top priorities in any restructure or revised time frame for the closure of coal-fired generators, Hunter business and employment advocates argue.

