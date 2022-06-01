The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland's River Run will be held on Sunday

Updated June 1 2022 - 4:49am, first published 4:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RIVER RUNNERS: Luke Young and Callam Lang in a previous River Run event.

After two years of postponements and disruption this year's Maitland River Run and Maitland Mile, will once again be held on Sunday (June 5) at Maitland Regional Athletics Centre.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.