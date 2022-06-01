After two years of postponements and disruption this year's Maitland River Run and Maitland Mile, will once again be held on Sunday (June 5) at Maitland Regional Athletics Centre.
The move to the athletics centre, which was originally planned to be temporary due to COVID, will now become the permanent home of the River Run and Maitland Mile events.
"We are proud Maitland locals, and we are runners", said event organiser Paul Humphreys of H Events. "This move feels right for us and for the Lower Hunter running community".
Previously staged from the Riverlink precinct in The Levee, this year's event will start and finish at the Athletics Centre for the 2nd time, with the traditional 4km, 8km and 12km and half marathon distance (21.1km) events on offer.
The main 4km looped course will meander through streets and River foreshore and finish on the track. The main permanent difference will be the Maitland Mile (1609m) will now continue as a track Mile (formally a street mile), with a massive $3k prize money on offer.
Local and visiting mid distance runners will also be lining up for the feature race on the new 'world class' track.
Last year's winner Luke Young is keen to defend his title.
The main course will continue to the use the River Foreshore, with the 4km's loop to include the track, Odd St, one side of Hunter Sreet and then the traditional lower paths along the River.
Runners in the multi-lap courses receive huge encouragement as they re-enter the start line on the track for each lap and then finally to the finish area.
Local Real Estate Agency, River Realty are the naming rights sponsor for 2022 and have numerous staff entered in the event.
The event has been successful at receiving Vibrant Cities Funding from Maitland City Council for 2022. This funding allows the event to expand marketing and event production which is expected to bring substantial tourism economic benefit to Maitland.
For more information on the course or entry information visit www.maitlandriverrun.net or call Paul Humphreys on 49348138.
