Pickers prevail over The George in hard fought top-two Maitland netball battle

The lead switched a number of times before the Maitland Pickers overcame The George Tavern 45-39 to remain the only undefeated team after six rounds of the Maitland Netball A-grade competiton
Played in windy conditions, the Pickers led by three goals at quarter-time before The George hit back to lead by one at half-time.
The Pickers had the better of the third to lead by five goals and extend their lead by one in the final quarter to win by six.
Karlee Grayson, Nikki Robson and Jess Mosman has strong games with Hills Solicitor player Mel Morris filling in as a substitute for the Pickers who were down a player.
The best for The George were Tayla Winter, Katie Rodwell, Abbey Morgan and Kate Blanch.
In some thrilling finishes, NVY Power Comets won by two just goals against EMNC Brazen Fitness winning 42-40 and Hills Solicitors were narrow 61-58 winners against Customs House.
Club Maitland City defeated RSL Fusion 37-25 in the other game.
Going into the Queen's Birthday long weekend break, Maitland Pickers lead the competition on 24, followed by The George on 21, Hills Solicitors (third) and NVY Power Comets (fourth) are equal on 18 points to make up the top four.
Club Maitland City is fifth on 15 points, followed by RSL Fusion on nine, Custom House eight and EMNC Brazen Fitness six.
