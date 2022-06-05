The Maitland Mercury
Pickers prevail over The George in hard fought top-two Maitland netball battle

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated June 5 2022 - 5:38am, first published 4:54am
Centre Jess Mosman (pictured with the ball) and goal attack Karlee Grayson were among the best players for the Maitland Pickers.

The lead switched a number of times before the Maitland Pickers overcame The George Tavern 45-39 to remain the only undefeated team after six rounds of the Maitland Netball A-grade competiton

