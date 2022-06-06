The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Windy weather winds up again across Hunter region

By Nick Bielby
Updated June 6 2022 - 7:04am, first published 6:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SES responding to wind damage in the Hunter last week. Picture: Simone De Peak
FLAGGING: A lifeguard plants flags back into Nobby's beach amid howling winds on Monday. Conditions were predicted to ease on Tuesday. Picture: Peter Lorimer

Wild weather like that which smashed many parts of NSW last week returned to the Hunter yesterday and was expected to continue throughout the night before settling today.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.