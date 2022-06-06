Wild weather like that which smashed many parts of NSW last week returned to the Hunter yesterday and was expected to continue throughout the night before settling today.
According to the NSW Bureau of Meteorology, wind gusts as fast as 82km/h were recorded at Nobbys at 10.30am and at Williamtown at 2pm.
Gusts in many places across the region reached at least into the 50s, with a 76km/h gust detected at Maitland and 72km/h at Murrurundi Gap.
The west to northwesterly winds were linked to a trough that extended across the alps to central and southeastern coastal parts of NSW, the BoM said.
A gale warning in place for the Hunter and several other locations in NSW yesterday was expected to be downgraded on Tuesday.
