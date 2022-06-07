It's a green tower full of nutrition that has been harvested just a few kilometres away.
And it's proving to be a hit with shoppers who are looking to feed their families with local ingredients.
The tower, and other produce displays, at Readers Cafe and Larder in East Maitland, are so popular with shoppers that they are disappearing each day and more stock is being brought in to help meet the demand.
Given how wet the past few months has been it is amazing to think that farmers are still able to nurture some of their crops to the point of harvest.
"It's so popular, we sell out every day," Slow Food Earth Market chairwoman and cafe owner Amorelle Dempster said.
"It's a great opportunity for people to drop in and pick up what they need to make a meal - especially when they can't get to the earth market or when they run out in between the markets."
There is a wide variety to choose from including cauliflower, spinach, kale, cabbage, artichokes and pumpkins.
"Surprisingly with this short break in the rain a lot of produce has become ready for harvest and we saw that at the earth market last week and we're also seeing it at the cafe each day," Ms Dempster said.
"It's a really good second source of fresh food for the community and also for the farmers so they can sell it and it doesn't go to waste."
Ms Dempster said the wet weather, and the wind, had given vegetable farmers a lot of challenges but they were overcoming them.
"The conditions have been very trying for our farmers but they are still managing to grow their crops and produce our food," she said.
"Matt Dennis, for example, is supplying the market and the cafe and he is doing his vegetable boxes as well so he's able to harvest enough for all of that."
The farmer receives 100 per cent of the profits from each sale.
The cafe is open Monday to Friday.
