Maitland's big chill will continue for another week with the mercury lucky to pass a maximum of 17 degrees.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) forecasts tops of 16 and 17 degrees for Maitland through until Wednesday next week. Forecasts for today (Friday, June 10) and tomorrow are for maximums of 17 degrees and lows of 6. Friday will be partly cloudy and the sun is set to make an appearance on Saturday. Winds will be from the west at 25 to 35 kp/h.
On Saturday snow is possible above 1400 metres.
Similar conditions are forecast for the following four days and the BOM has issued a warning for large and power surf conditions.
The coldest day so far this month was on Friday, June 3 with a maximum of 13.3 degrees. The coldest day in June last year was Thursday, June 10 when the mercury recorded 10.7 degrees.
