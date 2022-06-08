The Maitland Mercury
Icy conditions are expected to continue through to next week

Updated June 9 2022 - 12:48am, first published June 8 2022 - 1:58am
CHILLY WEEK: Maitland is set for another chilly week according to the Bureau of Meteorology. PICTURE: Jonathan Carroll.

Maitland's big chill will continue for another week with the mercury lucky to pass a maximum of 17 degrees.

