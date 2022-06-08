The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) forecasts tops of 16 and 17 degrees for Maitland through until Wednesday next week. Forecasts for today (Friday, June 10) and tomorrow are for maximums of 17 degrees and lows of 6. Friday will be partly cloudy and the sun is set to make an appearance on Saturday. Winds will be from the west at 25 to 35 kp/h.