Maitland Magpies smash Lake Macquarie 4-1 ahead of Australia Cup derby

Maitland Magpies dominated the first half against Lake Macquarie City Roosters to run out 4-1 winners in a clinical display in their round 10 catch-up game at Macquarie Field on Wednesday night.
There was no letting the opposition off the hook after Saturday's 5-4 scare against Cooks Hill when Maitland had led 5-1 with 25 minutes to play.
The Magpies kept their front-third stars Jimmy Thompson and Braedyn Crowley on the field until the closing minute of the game.
Maitland came through the game unscathed and will now host the Weston Bears on Saturday in round six of the Australia Cup boosted with the inclusion of new signing experienced midfielder Jacob Bailey from Newcastle Olympic.
Bailey will not be able to play in Northern NSW NPL fixtures until after the June 28 clearance window, but is eligible to play in the Australia Cup.
Maitland coach Mick Bolch coached Bailey for several seasons at Olympic and was glad to have him on board as the Magpies prepare for the departure of Sean Pratt on overseas travel.
"He's strong, he wins a lot of ball and he's got that presence in the middle of the park," Bolch said of Bailey.
The first half on Wednesday night was all Maitland's as Thompson got the opener in the 11th minute and just two minutes later defender Adam Blunden pounced on a deflection and hit the winner home from three metres out.
Crowley bamboozled the Lake Macquarie defence and in a desperate bid to block his shot a City defender only managed to deflect the ball into the back of his own net for an own-goal.
He collected his 17th goal of the 2022 campaign and he calmly slotted the ball past keeper after a deft touch from Thompson in the 36th minute.
Somehow he was denied a double two minutes later as the ball rolled along the goal line but didn't cross it.
Maitland created plenty of chances in the second half but just couldn't quite find the final touch as Lake Macquarie lifted their output and scored a goal in the 80th minute through a header by an unmarked Caleb Low from a corner.
It was nine goals in four days for the Magpies after the 5-4 win at home against Cooks Hill.
Thompson scored a hat-trick and Crowley a double as they continued their dominance up front
The Magpies were nearly left red-faced by a fast-fishing Cooks Hill after substituting star trio Jimmy Thompson, Sean Pratt and Adam Blunden with 25 minutes to play.
"We were lucky to get away with three points," Bolch said.
"As a coach I probably looked too far ahead with three games in seven days and took players off a bit earlier than what I should have. It's a lesson learnt."
The Magpies are third equal on 23 points with Broadmeadow Magic but with a game in hand. Charlestown Azzurri are top on 25 points after a 4-0 win against Valentine on Wednesday night.
Kick off on Saturday against Weston is at 2pm
