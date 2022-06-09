The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Magpies smash Lake Macquarie 4-1 ahead of Australia Cup derby

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated June 9 2022 - 6:35am, first published 5:00am
Adam Blunden scored the Magpies second taking a sharp chance from a deflection by the keeper.

Maitland Magpies dominated the first half against Lake Macquarie City Roosters to run out 4-1 winners in a clinical display in their round 10 catch-up game at Macquarie Field on Wednesday night.

