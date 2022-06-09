The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Investigation

Rutherford Truegain refinery to be bulldozed

Donna Page
By Donna Page
Updated June 9 2022 - 9:57pm, first published 9:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FOR more than 20 years it was responsible for the "Rutherford stink" exposing Maitland residents to potentially dangerous levels of air pollution.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donna Page

Donna Page

Investigative journalist at the Newcastle Herald

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.