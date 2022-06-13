Toby Price wins 2022 Finke Desert Race in record time

Hunter favourite Toby Price and his co-driver Jason Duncan have claimed the 2022 Finke Desert Race in record time.
Price completed the return trip from Alice Springs to the Finke community in 3 hours, 21 minutes and 46 seconds, two minutes ahead of Aaron James in second.
Advertisement
It was back-to-back King of Finke crowns for Price in the car category, to go with the six bike titles he has won.
The winner of the 2016 and 2019 Dakar Rallies, Price is the only person to have won the car and bike titles.
"We're stoked and it was a good run back," Price, who grew up in the Hunter, said.
"We didn't push, we didn't do anything crazy, I just can't thank my crew enough for all their efforts.
"We had a really good run yesterday, and the hardest part is that you don't know what's going on behind you. You push really hard, and the boys have done a great job with the truck... everything has turned out really good."
Price won the prologue and day one sections as well as the overall crown.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.