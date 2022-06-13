The Maitland Mercury
Toby Price wins 2022 Finke Desert Race in record time

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated June 13 2022 - 7:07am, first published 6:00am
Hunter favourite Toby Price and his co-driver Jason Duncan have claimed the 2022 Finke Desert Race in record time.

