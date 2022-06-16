The Maitland Mercury
BHP will close Muswellbrook's Mt Arthur coal mine in 2030 after failing to fine a buyer for the project

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated June 16 2022 - 1:49am, first published 1:48am
BHP had been seeking to extend the life of its Mount Arthur coal mine at Muswellbrook through to 2045.

BHP will close Muswellbrook's Mt Arthur coal mine in 2030 after it failed to find a buyer for the mine, which employs 2000 people.

