Roads, recreation and the environment are at the centre of Maitland City Council's impressive operational plan which will deliver a myriad of projects to ratepayers over the next four years.
At a meeting on Tuesday night, council endorsed a $163m annual budget for infrastructure, services, and projects for the rapidly growing city, with a $780 million program set for the next four years.
This budget for the 2022/23 financial year includes record spending on infrastructure, with a big push on maintenance.
This includes such works on 161 roads and a focus on the road networks in the fast developing suburbs of Thornton, Chisholm and Lochinvar.
In community facilities, there will be new amenities in Maitland Park, the transformation of Maitland Town Hall into a venue capable of hosting live shows, bands and acts, completion of Maitland City Council's Administration Building, progression of the Morpeth to Walka Water Works shared pathway, design for new sportsgrounds in the city's west and new multipurpose community centres in the east of the city, and overhauls of sportsground amenities.
There is a big effort in the environmental space with increased tree planting, a focus on the health of the Hunter River, a citywide approach to environmental sustainability, and construction starting at the Mount Vincent Waste Transfer Station.
For Mayor Philip Penfold, it's a big win for Maitland.
"We're proud to be delivering services, critical infrastructure and major projects the community has been calling out for," Cr Penfold said.
"There is a big focus on the things the community value: roads, recreation and the environment," he said.
The budget and projects to be completed were endorsed as part of the most recent Delivery Program and Operational Plan.
These are documents outlining everything Maitland City Council will be working on for the next four years, from the resurfacing of a local road to the building of a regional facility.
Also endorsed last night was Maitland+10, which is a big picture strategic plan that guides all decisions.
It was developed from the community's ideas on how they want the city to look, feel and work in the future.
All documents were developed following extensive community consultation and a period of public exhibition.
To view all the details of Maitland City Council's Delivery Program and Operational Plan or Maitland +10, visit www.maitland.nsw.gov.au/maitland-yoursay/engagements/ipr-suite
