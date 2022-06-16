In community facilities, there will be new amenities in Maitland Park, the transformation of Maitland Town Hall into a venue capable of hosting live shows, bands and acts, completion of Maitland City Council's Administration Building, progression of the Morpeth to Walka Water Works shared pathway, design for new sportsgrounds in the city's west and new multipurpose community centres in the east of the city, and overhauls of sportsground amenities.

