MAITLAND coach Luke Cunningham faces a headache after losing representative props Harrison Chapman and Tom Vincent in the space of a week.
Cunningham tore his pec playing for Hunter at the Country Championships on the long weekend and faces at least four weeks out.
Advertisement
Viincent then suffered a fractured ankle in the 66-7 rout of Southern Beaches at Marcellin Park on Saturday.
Adding to the woe, former NSW Country centre Chris Logan sustained a serious knee injury. He will have an MRI scan this week but will be out for a minimum four weeks.
Justis Gerrad moved from the back-row to prop against Beaches as cover for Chapman. However with Devante Manu away, Cunningham has "no idea" who will pack down at loosehead against leaders Merewether next Saturday.
"It was a good result but it came at big cost," Cunningham said. "Justis Gerrard went really well for us. We didn't get much chance to work with him last week because he had to work. We will certainly spend some time with him going forward. Who else plays in the front-row will be the headache this week."
Logan arrived home from Queensland, where he was holidaying, on Saturday and was introduced off the bench with 25 minutes to go.
"Loges went to step off his foot and his knee buckled underneath him," Cunningham said.
"Our attack was going really well on Saturday. It was 42-0 at half-time. Then those two serious injuries hurt momentum. When you see boys go down like that it is hard for the players to stay switched on."
The other two games were also lopsided.
Fly-half, Sam Bright scored 31 points as Merewether thrashed Lake Macquarie 96-0 at Walters Park and Hamilton demolished Singleton 71-7 at Rugby Park. The match between Wanderers and Nelson Bay at No.2 Sportsground was called off just before kick-off after a heavy downpour made the ground unplayable.
Meanwhile, Merewether prop Dave Puchert is the only Hunter player in the NSW Country squad.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.