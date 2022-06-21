Aitchison wins $1.73m fight for Gillo school

An eight year campaign for the redevelopment of the severely neglected Gillieston Public School has resulted in just $1.73 million commitment in the 2022/23 State Budget.
Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison MP has been campaigning to get the school upgraded for seven years, to get it connected to local sewer, upgrade the rural fencing, and increase mobility access and school playground space for the students.
The school has just two permanent buildings.
Parents at the school have been campaigning for better facilities and made over 30 written submissions to a recent Upper House Inquiry. Four parents provided evidence directly to the committee.
Their evidence was so compelling Committee Members visited the school in June to see the facilities for themselves.
"I have been working side by side with members of the Gillieston School community to pressure the Government to invest and bring the school up to a 21st century standard," Ms Aitchison said. "It's a disgrace that it's taken 12 long years to get the Government to even admit there is a problem.
"While today's funding announcement is a start, we would have preferred to see a completion date and an estimate of the scale of the redevelopment," she said.
"We all know that the teachers, other staff, parents and volunteers and of course the students of Gillieston Public are doing a wonderful job in trying circumstances.
"The Government must now provide the full details to the Maitland community and guarantee that additional funding will be provided to ensure the Gillieston School community has the infrastructure it needs to meet 21st century expectations and gives kids the best chance to improve their academic and social learning opportunities," Mrs Aitchison said.
She remains committed to working with the community and will continue to advocate for school infrastructure.
