Aitchison wins $1.73m fight for Gillo school

Updated June 21 2022 - 7:17am, first published 6:10am
THE GOOD FIGHT: Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison has been successful in her long running campaign to secure funds for improvements to Gillieston Public School.

An eight year campaign for the redevelopment of the severely neglected Gillieston Public School has resulted in just $1.73 million commitment in the 2022/23 State Budget.

