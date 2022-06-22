A truck driver has been charged after a pedestrian was allegedly fatally hit by a truck on Cessnock Road, Maitland on Tuesday morning.
Emergency services were called to Cessnock Road, Maitland at about 6.30am on Tuesday, June 21 following reports a male pedestrian had been hit by a truck.
The driver of the truck, a 47-year-old man, immediately stopped and attempted to render assistance, however the 62-year-old male pedestrian died at the scene.
The truck driver was uninjured and taken to Maitland Hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District and the Crash Investigation Unit attended and established a crime scene, which was forensically examined.
Following inquiries by Crash Investigation Unit officers, the driver of the truck was arrested and taken to Maitland Police Station where he was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death.
He was granted conditional bail and will appear at Maitland Local Court on Wednesday, July 27.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
