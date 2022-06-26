The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Maitland Mustangs men and women secure important wins against Inner West Bulls

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated June 26 2022 - 3:58am, first published 2:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Hunter starred with 35 points and 12 rebounds.

The Maitland Mustangs led by an outstanding performance by James Hunter came from 17 points down at the final break to clinch a 109-103 overtime victory against Inner West Bulls on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.