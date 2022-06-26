Comets hold Pickers to draw as Hills Solicitors beat old rivals The George

The Maitland Pickers' hold on top spot of the Maitland A-grade netball ladder has been cut to just one point after they were held to a 41-all draw with NVY Power Comets on Saturday.
However, Hill Solicitors defeated The George Tavern 42-38 to deny their old rival the chance to capitalise on the Pickers' slip up.
Club Maitland City held onto fourth spot with a comfortable 39-29 win against Customs House.
But it was at the bottom of the table that the story of the day almost unfolded with EMNC Brazen Fitness narrowly missing out on their first win of the season losing 43-42 RSL Fusion after pushing Hills Solicitors all the way before going down 48-46 the week before.
The Pickers sit on top with 27 points, followed by The George and Hills on 26, CMC on 23 and Comets fifth on 21.
At the lower end of the table RSL Fusion is sixth on 14 points, followed by Customs House on 13 and Brazen Fitness on 8.
The competition has been turned on its head since the Queen's Birthday long weekend break, with the Pickers losing their first game of the season when they were upset 39-33 by Club Maitland City.
The fifth placed Comets showed they are a force losing by just three goals to The George before drawing with the Pickers on Saturday and Brazen Fitness is getting closer to their first win.
Maitland netball breaks for the school holidays and returns for round nine on Saturday, July 16, with the Pickers taking on Hills Solicitors and Club Maitland City and NVY Power Comets in a battle for fourth place.
