The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Comets hold Pickers to draw as Hills Solicitors beat old rivals The George

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated June 26 2022 - 5:08am, first published 4:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Maitland Pickers' hold on top spot of the Maitland A-grade netball ladder has been cut to just one point after they were held to a 41-all draw with NVY Power Comets on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.