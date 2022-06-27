Maitland lifts for comeback win against Valentine

Tired Maitland and Newcastle Olympic line-ups fought back to score important 3-2 victories in the Northern NSW NPL on Sunday.
Backing up from midweek Australia Cup matches, Maitland downed a 10-man Valentine at CB Complex to join Broadmeadow and Charlestown at the top on 26 points, while Olympic beat Lake Macquarie on the road to rise to 15 points - just one behind fifth-placed Edgeworth.
At CB Complex, Valentine's Harry Lane scored in the ninth minute and James Thompson equalised in the 34th.
The hosts were gifted the lead back with an own goal moments later when Alex Read's back pass eluded Paul Bitz. Valentine, though, returned the favour in the 39th when Brodie Volkienne dropped a corner and Read tapped in.
Thompson bagged the winner in the 68th minute with a thumping strike. Valentine's Carl Thornton was sent off a minute later for bringing down a runaway Braedyn Crowley.
Maitland, who lost 2-1 to two late Broadmeadow goals in the cup on Wednesday night, are third in the NPL on goal difference but have a game in hand on the top two.
The Magpies have had to contend with a huge workload with eight games in 30 days with their progress to round seven of the Australia Cup, regular season and catch-up matches.
The workload has been compounded with heavy playing surfaces to contend with.
Maitland host Lambton Jaffas on Wednesday night in a round 12 catch-up game, before hosting Weston in the round 17 El Clasicoal derby.
It's then Edgeworth in a round 14 catch-up at Cooks Square Park on Wednesday, July 6, round 18 away to Broadmeadow Magic on Saturday, July 9, a round 15 catch-up away against Adamstown on Wednesday, July 13 and round 19 at home to Charlestown Azzurri on Sunday, July 17, before they have the weekend of July 23-24 off.
Meanwhile, Weston downed Adamstown 3-1 at home to go to 14 points. The Bears' Jakeb Brownlow scored with a header in the eighth minute but Rosebud equalised in the 16th when Nathan Toby pounced on a mishit clearance at a corner.
However, strikes from Cooper Buswell (28th minute) and Moustafa Mohammad (65th) ensured the hosts prevailed.
The Bears have a catch-up game away to Lake Macquarie on Wednesday night.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
