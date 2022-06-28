The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Blacks get extended break to rest injury-hit side after Merewether loss

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated June 28 2022 - 11:51pm, first published 11:49pm
Double: Riley Woods ran in the Maitland Blacks two tries in a strong performance.

The Maitland Blacks will have two byes in a row to mend their battle weary and injured line-up and to consider the lessons from their 29-16 loss to Merewether on Saturday.

