The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Great Northern Railway Line opening in 1857 was declared a public holiday for Maitland and Newcastle residents

By Lawrie Henderson
July 2 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PARISH MAP: Horseshoe Bend, the old and new mouths of Wallis Creek and the position of the rail line.

The grand opening of the Great Northern Railway from Newcastle to East Maitland on 30 March, 1857 had been declared a public holiday for Maitland and Newcastle residents.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.