White keen for Wallabies to snap streak against England

NIC White admits England may have "had the wood" over Australia in recent years but feels like the Wallabies can deliver on home soil this month.
The Wallabies are hosting England in a three-Test series, starting in Perth on Saturday, having not defeated the tourists since the 2015 World Cup and having been clean swept in Australia in 2016.
They last met at Twickenham in November, resulting in a 32-15 win for England.
Hunter-bred halfback White hopes the Wallabies can turn the tide, encouraged by better showings from Australian teams in this year's Super Rugby season.
"They have had the wood on us for a little while, but I feel like we've been building the last couple of years," White said.
"Twickenham we were right in it up until about 10 to go and we're going to have to be a lot better than that, but we've got them down here now on Aussie soil.
"We've seen in Super form Aussie sides doing a bit better and it was a very young group when Rens [coach David Rennie] took over.
"The word potential was used then and now it's time to deliver ... a good stepping stone for the World Cup."
White has been named in the starting XV, partnering Quade Cooper in the halves.
