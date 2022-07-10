The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Rain set to linger around Maitland, Hunter River slowly recedes

By Madeline Link and Meg Francis
Updated July 11 2022 - 2:16am, first published July 10 2022 - 11:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A grocery delivery service was available for isolated communities over the weekend.

A SEVERE weather warning for damaging surf has been issued for the Hunter while rain is predicted to linger around Maitland.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.