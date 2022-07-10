A SEVERE weather warning for damaging surf has been issued for the Hunter while rain is predicted to linger around Maitland.
The region received a battering over the past week with the Hunter River at Maitland's Belmore Bridge peaking at 10.4m around 7:30am on Friday.
Advertisement
However, flooding is easing along the Hunter River at Greta with levels sitting at 6.5 metres.
IN THE NEWS:
Flood waters are also easing along the Wollombi Brook and Lower Hunter River, where the river level peaked well above the March 2022 flood on Wednesday, one metre higher than the 1952 flood at Bulga.
The Wollombi Brook peaked at 9.11 metres around 4pm on Wednesday and is currently at 3.38 metres and falling.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there is a high chance of showers along the coastal fringe and slight chance elsewhere on Monday.
The forecast for Tuesday is a slight chance of a shower, most likely in the late afternoon and evening while there is a high chance of showers along the coastal fringe and medium chance elsewhere on Wednesday.
Melbourne Street, East Maitland (at the railway pass),; Anambah Road, Gosforth; Morpeth Road, Raworth (near Linuwel School) reopened; Luskintyre Road, Luskintyre; Oakhampton Road, Oakhampton, has reopened (between Heath Avenue and Mount Pleasant Street); Maitland Vale Road, Lambs Valley near the Luskintyre Road intersection; Pywells Road, Luskintyre; Trappaud Road, South Maitland have reopened, according to Maitland City Council.
However a number of road remain closed including:
There are a number of Maitland City Council services also closed including Thornton Library but East Maitland, Maitland, and Rutherford have reopened, Mount Vincent Waste Management Facility is closed for mixed waste; Maitland Administration Building is closed, however, the Customer Experience Team are available to help on live chat, info@maitland.nsw.gov.au and by phone on 02 4934 9700 and Maitland Aquatics Centre remains closed until further notice.
All sportsgrounds, including Maitland Regional Sporting Complex, are also closed pending inspections from Council and Maitland Visitor Information Centre is closed, however, the team are available to take calls on 02 4931 2800 between 10am and 3pm
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.