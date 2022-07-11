The Maitland Mercury
Analysis

This flood had unpleasant consequences and is a reminder that floods still matter

By Chas Keys
Updated July 13 2022 - 4:08am, first published July 11 2022 - 4:32am
FLOOD OF THOUGHTS: Chas Keys pictured at The Hunter River, Maitland in 2020. PICTURE: Marina Neil.

The floodwaters have eased and it's time to look at what Maitland has experienced over the past couple of weeks. We need to put what's happened in context and work out what we can learn from the event to build a more flood-resilient future. Former Deputy Director General of the NSW State Emergency Service and author of two books about Maitland floods, Chas Keys, has penned a retrospective on the causes of this most recent flood, where this event sits in Maitland's flood history, its consequences and how we can learn from it. Over the next three days, in a special series, Mr Keys will unpack the issues surrounding this latest disaster and share his thoughts and analysis on what should happen moving forward.

