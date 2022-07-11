This flood had unpleasant consequences and is a reminder that floods still matter

In the scheme of things this has not been a devastating flood. But it has had unpleasant consequences of considerable significance to some in the community (in particular farmers and those who were or are still cut off), and it is a reminder that floods still matter. As it happens we have had, by Maitland's standards, a relatively flood-poor period since about 1980, and the fact that we have had five floods over the past 18 months may suggest that we have entered a more flood-rich era. Our history over the last century and a half is one of roughly 30-40 year periods of flood richness followed by 'flood poverty' for similar lengths of time.