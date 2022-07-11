Weston Bears use enforced break to freshen squad for busy run home

The Weston Bears used last week's enforced break to freshen up their squad including skipper Nathan Morris who was injured in a late goal-line clash in the 3-2 win against the Maitland Magpies.
Weston's catch-up game last Wednesday against Cooks Hill and last Sunday's clash against Valentine were both ruled out by rain and flooding.
Advertisement
The Bears are set to play Cooks Hill at home on Wednesday night in another attempt at playing their catch-up game, followed by their scheduled round 19 game against Broadmeadow Magic which has been brought forward a day to allow Magic an extra day to prepare for their midweek Australia Cup fixture in Victoria.
"We were more than happy to accommodate Magic there to give them the best chance of success against Bentleigh Greens," Bears coach Anthony Richards said.
The Bears are also prepared to move fixtures to the synthetic surface at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility at Speers Point to ensure they are played.
"We couldn't have played on Sunday as there was water all over the pitch, but it's getting to the point where we just have to get games on," Richards said.
"The break has freshened the boys up a bit, it was a chance to get over those niggling injuries and we will need them as fit possible for what will be a pretty busy schedule home to the finals.
Only one game was possible on the weekend with Charlestown Azzurri beating Adamstown 2-1, the Bears scheduled game against Valentine was postponed.
Weston, who sit fifth on 20 points, are one of four teams to have played 13 games. They hope to play Valentine on July 20 and have catch-ups against Edgeworth (July 31) and Olympic (August 21).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.