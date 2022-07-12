The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Kay Sharp's long career in the local community

By Chloe Coleman
Updated July 14 2022 - 12:33am, first published July 12 2022 - 1:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If home is where the heart is, then Kay Sharp's heart is definitely in East Maitland.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.