From Lochinvar to Singleton - The Great Northern Railway reaches Upper Hunter

Mr RT Bishop and other gentlemen, and at 8am was entertained at a public breakfast in the Court House attended by about sixty dignitaries. Lady Young was unable to attend, but Lord John Taylor, Mr Turville, Mr Cowper, Mr Arnold and Mr Whitton, Chief Engineer of Railways, made up the official party. After the obligatory speeches and replies, the party boarded the train to Singleton with stops at East Maitland and West Maitland where His Excellency was presented with numerous loyal and complimentary addresses to which he replied.

