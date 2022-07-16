The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our History

From Lochinvar to Singleton - The Great Northern Railway reaches Upper Hunter

By Lawrie Henderson
July 16 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PROGRESS: The railway to Singleton, pictured, was to be opened on St Patrick's Day, 17 March, 1863.

The Great Northern Railway was pushing inland.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.