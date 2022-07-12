The Maitland Mercury
Council votes to waive remaining waste disposal fees for flood impacted properties

Updated July 12 2022 - 10:04am, first published 9:44am
Maitland City Council has tonight voted to pass on the EPA Natural Disaster Exemption and waive the remaining waste disposal fees for flood impacted properties needing to dispose of damaged materials or debris left by flood waters.

