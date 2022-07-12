Council votes to waive remaining waste disposal fees for flood impacted properties

Maitland City Council has tonight voted to pass on the EPA Natural Disaster Exemption and waive the remaining waste disposal fees for flood impacted properties needing to dispose of damaged materials or debris left by flood waters.
The fee waiver will take effect from Friday for registered properties.
What this means is:
. Only flood impacted properties will be able to dispose of flood related waste for free
. Those in flood affected properties will need to register prior to attending the site to ensure this service is being used by those who need it and to comply with EPA reporting
. A registration form will be made available as soon as possible
The exemption will be valid through to December 31, 2022.
