The road to Gillieston Heights reopens under traffic control

After eight days living in isolation, Gillieston Heights residents can finally breathe a sign of relief.
Transport for NSW has announced Cessnock Road has reopened the north-bound lane.
The road is now under under traffic control, reconnecting residents of Gillieston Heights to 'mainland Maitland' for the first time since last Wednesday.
It's been great to see the local Gillieston community pull together and support one another, while cut off from Maitland and beyond.
From impromptu show 'n' shines to market stalls, Gillieston locals have been a busy bunch over the last week.
Gillieston Heights resident of four years Brigid McDonald, is relieved the road has reopened but wanted to express her disappointment that more progress hadn't been made on emergency plans for the area.
"It's been a mixture of feelings for Gillieston Heights residents because - yes we have been better off in some regards than last time like having the IGA and community raised events but unless you have social media you've been left in the dark.
" Since 2015 we thought there would have been more progress on emergency plans for Gillieston since the explosion of new residents," she said.
She said local residents are grateful for help from SES, volunteers and police.
"Anyone who helped we want to say thank you.
"But we still will be asking for answers moving forward in regards to Testers Hollow and making sure all residents feel safe in the event of being cut off again."
She said she and her family were lucky.
"We love each others company," Brigid said.
Cessnock Road southbound, via Testers Hollow, remains closed for the time being.
However, residents will be updated when the situation changes.
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
