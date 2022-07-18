Michael Formosa eyes next target with Heavenly Holly after narrow defeat

Ellalong trainer-driver Michael Formosa will take Heavenly Holly back to Menangle on Saturday night with confidence after a narrow defeat in the group 3 Baby Bling Ladyship Stakes.
A $23 chance on Saturday night, Heavenly Holly raced five back on the pegs before charging late to hit the lead inside the last 50 metres. However, favourite Wainui Creek kicked back on the inside to win by a head in 1:52. Formosa was eyeing a lower graded mares race at Menangle this Saturday as a next target.
"She went terrific," Formosa said.
"The horse that won is pretty good and it's done that before, kicking back and winning. I thought I had it, but it was a good run. She's always run good races at Menangle. She probably got a little further back than I would have liked, but she made up a lot of ground in the straight."
At Newcastle on Friday night, Sawyers Gully trainer Stacie Elliott had a treble with Sultan Fella ($7.50), Changingoftheguard ($14) and Nifty Studleigh ($16).
Andrew and Tom Ison had an impressive win with three-year-old Kiwi filly Majic Moment, which clocked 1:54:3 on debut in Australia.
Master Catch, for Fullerton Cove trainer, produced a tough victory in the fast-class event, racing outside the leader and holding on late in 1:53:7.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
