Maitland Blacks playmaker Pat Batey is relishing the freedom of his new role at fullback and not missing the pummeling from the opposition big boys from wearing the No.10 jersey in both attack and defence.
"I've never played fullback before and it was only because Hare Meihana came over this year and he is too good of a player not to play at 10," Batey said of the move which has been a key part of the Blacks' success this season.
The Blacks sit third after a rare win against Wanderers at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday and Batey scored his second double of the season in the 27-22 victory. The victory was all the more meritorious as the Black went a man down twice with yellow cards.
Maitland's credentials will be tested thoroughly over the next two rounds starting with University (away) this Saturday and a huge charity day game against Hamilton at Marcellin Park on July 30.
Batey is not buying into predicting the Blacks fortunes, saying he had gone through the disappointment of losing the 2018 grand final and then not making the next before two years of COVID interruptions.
"I don't think I've ever been down to No.2 and won and it's nice to get some of those big scalps early on, but mind you we've been a good chance a few times and not won the title. There's still a lot of work to do," said Batey who debuted in first grade with the Blacks in 2016 aged 18.
"We went to the grand final in 2018 and then had the same idea that we'd go again but we got dusted and then we lost two years with COVID. It's hard to win one."
After two preseasons without play, Batey is just enjoying playing footy with his mates in whatever role he is asked.
"I was asked if I wanted to play fullback and I was happy to," he said. "You find a bit more confidence when you get to run a bit more, plus I'm not trying to do as much in terms of organisation. I can focus on myself and run.
"You don't have to make as many tackles as you do when you're in the centre wearing No.10. My body is feeling a lot better for it not facing the big boys in the middle. I'm waking up far better on a Sunday."
Batey hasn't kept track of his try tally, but it includes a hat-trick and two doubles.
"I'm not sure how many I've scored but I'm definitely off the nudie run. That's all that matters," he joked in reference to the club tradition of players who don't score a try running the length of the ground nude at the end of the season.
"It helps when you have a lot of good players in the inside. I just sort of catch and run."
Maitland coach Luke Cunningham has stuck with Batey at fullback despite the absence of Meihana through injury.
Ryan McCormack has been excellent at five-eighth enabling Batey to continue at fullback.
"Pat scored two tries, they were probably opportunistic, but he still worked hard to put himself in that position and place where he can turn something against the run of play," Cunningham said of Batey's game on Saturday.
