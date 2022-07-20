The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Pat Batey relishes freedom on his new role as Maitland Blacks fullback

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 20 2022 - 5:42am, first published 2:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW ROLE: Pat Batey has had an outstanding year for the Blacks at fullback. Picture: Stewart Hazel

Maitland Blacks playmaker Pat Batey is relishing the freedom of his new role at fullback and not missing the pummeling from the opposition big boys from wearing the No.10 jersey in both attack and defence.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.