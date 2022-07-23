The sights, sounds and smells of East Maitland 100 years ago

Cars were few before the WWI. Arthur remembered the first one he saw, a bright red number owned by a Hunter coal baron. He and his schoolmates lined up to watch it drive past! Only main thoroughfares (like Lawes, Melbourne and Newcastle streets) had gas lighting. At dusk, a council employee on a bike or a horse would light each lamp atop a post about 12-15 feet (roughly 4-5 metres) high. He carried a long pole with a crook and a lighted oily rag on it. The gas was turned on with the crook and then lit from the rag. At daylight next morning another council man would do the rounds to turn off the gas which came from local coal burnt at the council's gas works on the corner of Banks and Brisbane streets.