The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our History

The sights, sounds and smells of East Maitland 100 years ago

By Chas Keys
Updated July 24 2022 - 12:28am, first published July 23 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MEMOIRS: Arthur Gow wrote a memoir about the place he recalled from his youth - that place was East Maitland. PICTURE: Supplied.

East Maitland's history has not been written up in as much detail as the former West Maitland's has been, but every now and then a precious unpublished piece of the East's rich story appears.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.