STREET EATS
EAST MAITLAND
Street Eats is back this Friday, July 22 in East Maitland from 5pm to 8pm. Head down to Maitland Gaol and tuck into food from Bonjani Woodfired Pizza & Takeaway, Southern Smoke, Sammy's Tucker, The Crafty Pit BBQ & Catering and Swirl N Dip, alongside live music from Corey Makin.
WARMING THE STREETS MINI MARKET
THE LEVEE
Council will be warming the streets of The Levee from 5pm this Saturday night (July 23), during their latest mini market. Rug up in your best coat, fanciest scarf and trendiest mittens, for an evening full of hearty food and hot drinks in The Levee Shared Zone. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/winter-warmer-mini-market for more information.
150 YEARS UNDER LOCK AND KEY
MAITLAND GAOL
Immerse yourself in the history of Maitland Gaol in this 90 minute tour, from 11am this Saturday, July 23. Discover stories of the Gaol's heroes and villains and learn of the changes that have occurred throughout the life of Australia's oldest continually operating correctional facility. Find out more at www.mymaitland.com.au/event/150-years-under-lock-and-key-guided-tour-3.
FREE ART SUNDAY
MRAG
Why not visit Maitland Regional Art Gallery, where the popular Free Art Sunday activities are designed for kids of all ages, and as a family you can all join in and get creative. Each activity takes around half an hour to complete. Find out more at www.mymaitland.com.au/event/free-art-sunday.
BATTLE OF THE BRIDGES
MORPETH OVAL
Get behind the boys and girls of the Morpeth Bulls this weekend as they take on the Hinton Hornets on Saturday, for a bumper fixture that's dubbed the 'Battle of the Bridges'. Morpeth Bridge will be decked out in glorious green and gold on Friday and Saturday night in their honour. Kick off at Morpeth Oval from 1.30pm Saturday.
