Maitland netball's state of the art courts completed and officially opened

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 23 2022 - 4:16am, first published 3:21am
Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison, Maitland mayor Philip Penfold, Netball Australia board member Wendy Archer and Maitland Netball Association president Leearna Bennett at the official opening of the Maitland Netball courts. Picture: Michael Hartshorn

The $5 million Maitland netball courts and administration centre was officially opened on Saturday by Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison and Maitland mayor Philip Penfold.

