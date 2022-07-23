Maitland netball's state of the art courts completed and officially opened

The $5 million Maitland netball courts and administration centre was officially opened on Saturday by Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison and Maitland mayor Philip Penfold.
They were joined by Netball Australia board member Wendy Archer and several Maitland City councillors for the opening of all 32 courts after the recent completion of the final 15 courts at a cost of $1.5 million to bring the facility to the standard to host state carnivals.
In a testament to the quality of the new courts, the area had been inundated by the recent floods but the courts were suitable for play immediately after the surrounding area was opened.
Maitland Netball Association president Leearna Bennett said the association had received a $1 million NSW Regional Sporting Facility grant with the association contributing $300,000 and council $200,000 to complete the last phase of work.
It had followed the construction of the administration facility (with canteen, changerooms, toilets and function room) and the first 17 court.
"We've now created a 32-court Australian standard facility and with the administration building was now one of the best facilities in the state," Bennett said.
"As a not for profit organisation we rely heavily on the support of our volunteer and the community as well as sponsors the Mutual Bank, Hunter Homes, Club Maitland City, Court Craft and Bakers Delight."
The association which has more than 2500 active members/players and attracts more than 5000 people to the facility each week is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.
