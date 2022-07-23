The Maitland Mercury
They host 5000 every week and now they're among NSW's best - Maitland Netball's $5m upgrade unveiled

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 26 2022 - 8:04am, first published July 23 2022 - 3:21am
Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison, Maitland mayor Philip Penfold, Netball Australia board member Wendy Archer and Maitland Netball Association president Leearna Bennett at the official opening of the Maitland Netball courts. Picture: Michael Hartshorn

The $5 million Maitland netball courts and administration centre was officially opened on Saturday by Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison and Maitland mayor Philip Penfold.

